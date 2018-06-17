Head-To-Head Contrast: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) & Regis (RGS)

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Regis does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 14.59% 23.42% 2.50% Regis 0.39% 5.24% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Service Co. International and Regis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Service Co. International currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Regis has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Regis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Co. International and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.13 $546.66 million $1.55 23.20 Regis $1.69 billion 0.48 -$16.14 million $0.06 295.67

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Regis on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of January 08, 2018, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 8,944 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

