Analyzing Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE: CACI) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 8 2 2.86 Ribbon Communications 1 1 3 0 2.40

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $158.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92% Ribbon Communications -17.48% 2.70% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 0.95 $163.67 million $6.53 25.67 Ribbon Communications $329.94 million 2.08 -$35.25 million $0.07 94.29

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Ribbon Communications. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock beats Ribbon Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, hardware maintenance, hardware spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

