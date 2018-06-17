Trxade Group (TRXD) and Cardinal Health (CAH) Financial Contrast

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS: TRXD) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cardinal Health pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Trxade Group does not pay a dividend. Cardinal Health pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cardinal Health has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Health has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trxade Group and Cardinal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $2.93 million 4.37 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Cardinal Health $129.98 billion 0.13 $1.29 billion $5.40 10.14

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Trxade Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trxade Group and Cardinal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cardinal Health 2 9 4 0 2.13

Cardinal Health has a consensus price target of $69.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Cardinal Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than Trxade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and Cardinal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 9.52% -71.57% 51.76% Cardinal Health 1.26% 23.39% 4.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats Trxade Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities that manufacture, prepare, and deliver radiopharmaceuticals, as well as operates direct-to-patient specialty pharmacies; offers logistics, marketing, and other services; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The company's Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular products; wound care products; surgical drapes, gowns, and apparel; exam and surgical gloves; fluid suction and collection systems; and incontinence, enteral feeding, urology, operating room supply, electrode and needle, and syringe and sharps disposal product lines. It also distributes medical, surgical, and laboratory products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers, as well as to patients in the home; and assembles and sells sterile and non-sterile procedure kits. In addition, it offers supply chain services to healthcare providers; and post-acute care management, and transition services and software to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

