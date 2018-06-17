Analyzing Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) and Denny’s (DENN)

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) and Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoe’s Kitchen has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denny’s and Zoe’s Kitchen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zoe’s Kitchen 2 5 2 0 2.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Zoe’s Kitchen has a consensus target price of $12.31, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Zoe’s Kitchen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoe’s Kitchen is more favorable than Denny’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Zoe’s Kitchen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $529.17 million 1.90 $39.59 million $0.58 27.21 Zoe’s Kitchen $314.10 million 0.56 -$1.99 million ($0.10) -89.00

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Zoe’s Kitchen. Zoe’s Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Zoe’s Kitchen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 7.36% -41.88% 13.03% Zoe’s Kitchen -1.73% -3.61% -1.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denny’s beats Zoe’s Kitchen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.