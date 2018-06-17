Croda International (CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 4,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,300 ($57.25) to GBX 4,600 ($61.24) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.91) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 3,700 ($49.26) to GBX 4,600 ($61.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,550 ($60.58) to GBX 4,800 ($63.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($66.57) to GBX 5,050 ($67.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($62.57) to GBX 4,900 ($65.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,550 ($60.58).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,924 ($65.56) on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 3,461 ($46.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,668 ($62.15).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

