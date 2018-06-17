Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,251,837 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 30th total of 6,468,379 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,667,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group traded up $0.09, hitting $7.02, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,307,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 702.00. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, GMP Securities raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

