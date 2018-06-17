Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Cross Country Healthcare opened at $12.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $452.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $117,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

