Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $208.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.01 million and the highest is $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $209.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $864.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.94 million to $869.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $905.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $920.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,824.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

