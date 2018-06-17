CrowdCoin Market Capitalization Tops $126,786.00 (CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. CrowdCoin has a total market cap of $126,786.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001260 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00069111 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007799 BTC.

CrowdCoin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 3,125,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,060 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site.

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

