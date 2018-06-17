CryoPort (CYRX) and Hub Group (HUBG) Financial Contrast

CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -66.29% -48.12% -42.77% Hub Group 3.33% 9.48% 4.34%

Volatility and Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CryoPort and Hub Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hub Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

CryoPort presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. Hub Group has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than CryoPort.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CryoPort and Hub Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $11.95 million 33.89 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -43.29 Hub Group $4.03 billion 0.45 $135.15 million $1.91 27.38

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hub Group beats CryoPort on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss or damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, railcar, and international shipping. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 32,000 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,500 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

