Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.70 million and $25,746.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00585022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00252669 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,551,235 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

