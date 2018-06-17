CryptopiaFeeShares (CEFS) Price Tops $1,006.25 on Major Exchanges

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. CryptopiaFeeShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52,057.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,006.25 or 0.15310000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00599274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00260937 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095029 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares was first traded on February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

