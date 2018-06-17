CSI Compressco (CCLP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSI Compressco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4858809617273 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CSI Compressco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.66.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

