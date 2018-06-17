Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Share Price

Headlines about CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSS Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.9828243508402 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on CSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

Shares of CSS Industries traded down $0.01, hitting $16.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 56,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. CSS Industries has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.98.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. research analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items.

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.