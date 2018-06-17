CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in CSX were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote purchased 5,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,029,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CSX to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.48.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

