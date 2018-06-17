CTI Industries (CTIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CTI Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8138494722939 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CTI Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

CTI Industries opened at $4.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CTI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items.

