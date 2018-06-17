Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Leonardi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $128,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

