Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Express Scripts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,609,000 after acquiring an additional 666,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Express Scripts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,703,000 after acquiring an additional 388,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Express Scripts by 3.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,090,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,628,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,602,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92,980 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $81.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.