Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CUI Global Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of CUI Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Fisher now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16).

CUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on CUI Global in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CUI remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,666. CUI Global has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 94,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CUI Global in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

