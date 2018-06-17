J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,426,000 after buying an additional 716,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,968,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,150,000 after buying an additional 680,394 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in J M Smucker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after buying an additional 643,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,664,000 after buying an additional 560,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J M Smucker by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,354,000 after buying an additional 540,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.46.

J M Smucker opened at $105.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.09 per share, for a total transaction of $530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,177,214.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

