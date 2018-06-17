Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $321,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 352,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 195,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hormel Foods opened at $36.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,492 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $515,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,857.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,823.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,507 shares of company stock worth $11,419,498. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

