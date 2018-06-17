Culp (CULP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Culp (NYSE:CULP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Culp earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.8069917266226 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Culp alerts:

Culp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,790. The firm has a market cap of $326.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.17. Culp has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.35 million. Culp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. analysts predict that Culp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Culp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.