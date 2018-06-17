Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.25 price target for the company.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 13,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,473. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 0.68. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 910,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.