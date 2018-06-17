Curis (CRIS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7492446461914 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Curis traded up $0.06, reaching $2.42, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 415,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Curis had a negative net margin of 472.13% and a negative return on equity of 247.46%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. research analysts forecast that Curis will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.