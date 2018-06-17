Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, May 21st. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright traded down $1.20, reaching $128.12, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 389,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,320. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $89.63 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $547.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.