Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Receives $38.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,889.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,693,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,035 shares of company stock worth $3,074,373. 8.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,502,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,920,000 after acquiring an additional 124,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 173.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp traded down $0.52, reaching $31.55, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 214,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,774. The firm has a market cap of $993.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

