CVR Refining (CVRR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVRR. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVR Refining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of CVRR stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.41. CVR Refining has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. CVR Refining had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. CVR Refining’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CVR Refining will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

