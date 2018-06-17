CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CVS Health by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health opened at $70.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

