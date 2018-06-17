Cypress Capital Group Has $3.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock worth $5,647,222. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

