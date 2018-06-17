CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of CyrusOne opened at $57.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,752 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

