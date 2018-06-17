Cytokinetics (CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.47). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 99.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,590.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,799.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,570. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,721,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,633,000 after buying an additional 4,480,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 393,494 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

