CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, June 2nd.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,662. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.88.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $159,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 19,578 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $519,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,221 shares in the company, valued at $643,067.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,578 shares of company stock worth $921,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,381,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

