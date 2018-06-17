CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.38.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics traded down $0.16, reaching $24.94, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,179,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,662. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $971.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.88.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.68% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 19,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $519,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,067.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,578 shares of company stock worth $921,156. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.