Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTX. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytori Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Cytori Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics traded down $0.13, hitting $1.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 146,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,353. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.11. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.30). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. research analysts forecast that Cytori Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

