Cytosorbents (CTSO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cytosorbents earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.8692693076675 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Cytosorbents traded up $0.35, reaching $12.35, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 0.03. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 12,400 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Capponi sold 28,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $541,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

