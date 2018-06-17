CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CytRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised CytRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CytRx traded down $0.06, reaching $1.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 440,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,354. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.01. CytRx has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. analysts expect that CytRx will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

