Dana (DAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dana to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Dana traded down $0.19, reaching $21.81, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 2,784,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,816. Dana has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Dana had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Dana declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dana news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,703 shares in the company, valued at $674,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

