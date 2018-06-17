Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dana (DAN) Stock Price

News headlines about Dana (NYSE:DAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dana earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.0314906447343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Dana from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Dana opened at $21.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Dana declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,703 shares in the company, valued at $674,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

