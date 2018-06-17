Reviewing Flowers Foods (FLO) & Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS: DANOY) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Flowers Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danone Sponsored ADR common stock and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone Sponsored ADR common stock $4.00 billion 11.61 $2.77 billion $0.88 17.11 Flowers Foods $3.92 billion 1.10 $150.12 million $0.89 23.09

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Flowers Foods. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Danone Sponsored ADR common stock and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone Sponsored ADR common stock N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 3.58% 15.87% 7.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danone Sponsored ADR common stock and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone Sponsored ADR common stock 0 4 1 0 2.20 Flowers Foods 0 6 4 0 2.40

Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Flowers Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Danone Sponsored ADR common stock.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Danone Sponsored ADR common stock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone Sponsored ADR common stock

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands. The company also provides coffee creamers and beverages under the Delight, Magicow, Dunkin Donuts, Land O Lakes, and SToK brands; and milk, cheese, organic snacks, and other organic dairy products under the Horizon brand; desserts under the Danette and Danissimo brands; and packaged salads and green vegetables, and fresh and frozen organic fruits, and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand. In addition, it offers specialized nutrition products for infants and young children to complement breast feeding under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Malyutka, and Dumex brands. Further, the company provides oral and tube feeding products for the dietary treatment of babies and children; liquid oral nutritional supplements; and hypoallergenic products for babies and children with dairy or multiple food protein allergies primarily under the Nutricia brand. Additionally, it offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water; and fruit juices and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. The company also markets its products under the Actimel, Tema, Taillefine, Ser, and Les 2 Vaches brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone SA in April 2009. Danone SA was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

