Darden Restaurants (DRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. They currently have $97.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Darden’s shares outpaced its industry in the last six months. Most of its brands have witnessed growth over the past few quarters, given various sales initiatives like simplifying kitchen systems, operational excellence, menu innovation along with technology-driven moves. The acquisition of Cheddar's has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Further, the company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. Backed by these efforts, Darden’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 14th consecutive quarter. Yet, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model are likely to dampen the company’s profits while a soft industry backdrop might pressurize comps. However current-year estimates have moved northward over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of Darden Restaurants opened at $94.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

