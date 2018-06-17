Daseke Inc (DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Daseke reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.18 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Daseke in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Daseke traded up $0.12, reaching $9.64, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 218,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.81. Daseke has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

In related news, insider Ronald Scott Wheeler purchased 5,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $139,400. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 119,428 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in Daseke by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 407,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

