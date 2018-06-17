Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $764,001.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $764,001.00 and $13,384.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00257906 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094447 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,647,675 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

