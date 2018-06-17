MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) VP David E. Rindom Sells 55,858 Shares

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Rindom sold 55,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $4,928,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $95.02 on Friday. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 94.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800,658 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

