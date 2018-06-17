David P. Skarie Sells 2,500 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST) Stock

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Post opened at $84.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Post by 734.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

