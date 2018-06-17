David Staples Acquires 25,000 Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (NBLS) Stock

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) insider David Staples purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($31,287.45).

LON:NBLS opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 90.90 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.20 ($1.33).

Get NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.79.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends, at levels that are sustainable, whilst preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio. To pursue its investment objective, the Company invests mainly in floating rate senior secured loans issued in the United States Dollars, Sterling and Euros by primarily North American and European Union corporations, partnerships and other business issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.