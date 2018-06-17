Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Director Sells $8,004,000.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Director David Wiessman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $8,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Wiessman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, David Wiessman sold 200,000 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $7,460,000.00.

Shares of Delek US opened at $51.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Delek US announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

