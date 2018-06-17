DBV Technologies (DBVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of DBV Technologies opened at $20.29 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

