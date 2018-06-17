DCC plc (DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,546.83 ($114.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,530 ($114.45) to GBX 9,230 ($123.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($116.73) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($109.49) to GBX 8,380 ($112.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,471 ($113.66) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Get DCC alerts:

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 16,214 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,291 ($97.83), for a total value of £1,182,162.74 ($1,586,156.90).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 7,235 ($97.08) on Friday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,490 ($87.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,762.50 ($104.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 82.09 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $74.63.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company's DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.