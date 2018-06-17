DCP Midstream (DCP) versus Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Financial Review

DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DCP Midstream and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 2 6 3 0 2.09 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 6 4 0 2.40

DCP Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $45.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Tallgrass Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tallgrass Energy Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DCP Midstream and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.65 $229.00 million $0.53 72.40 Tallgrass Energy Partners $655.90 million 4.80 $433.99 million $3.77 11.41

Tallgrass Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream. Tallgrass Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream 2.24% 3.08% 1.57% Tallgrass Energy Partners 68.20% 30.04% 11.69%

Dividends

DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy Partners beats DCP Midstream on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. This segment provides its services to on-system customers, including third-party local distribution companies, industrial users, and other shippers. The Crude Oil Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins, as well as other nearby oil producing basins. The Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segment owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing facilities that produce natural gas liquids (NGLs) and residue gas for sale in local wholesale markets or delivers into pipelines for transportation to additional end markets; and crude oil gathering, storage, and terminalling facilities, as well as engages in the transportation of NGLs, and marketing of crude oil and NGLs. This segment also provides water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

