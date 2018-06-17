DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) to report $110.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.94 million and the highest is $111.30 million. DCT Industrial Trust reported sales of $104.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $444.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.94 million to $451.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $478.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $455.19 million to $489.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DCT Industrial Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT Industrial Trust opened at $65.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

